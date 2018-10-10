Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Back in action Wednesday

Conley will start Wednesday's game against the Magic.

Conley was given the Grizzlies' previous game off for rest. Wednesday marks Memphis' second-to-last preseason contest. In two exhibition appearances, Conley is averaging 13.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 24.4 minutes.

