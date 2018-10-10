Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Back in action Wednesday
Conley will start Wednesday's game against the Magic.
Conley was given the Grizzlies' previous game off for rest. Wednesday marks Memphis' second-to-last preseason contest. In two exhibition appearances, Conley is averaging 13.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 24.4 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Likely resting Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores 16 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Working out with no limitations•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Resumes 5-on-5 work•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Has not progressed to full-contact work•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Only plays 12 games•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.