Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Back in starting lineup
Conley will play and start Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
As expected, Conley will play Saturday after sitting out Friday for rest. He hasn't dipped below 20 points since March 2.
