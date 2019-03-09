Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Big double-double in Friday's win

Conley collected 28 points (11-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 114-104 win over the Jazz.

Conley recorded his ninth double-double of the season, setting a new career high after amassing eight twice (2011-12 and 2016-17). The 31-year-old point guard has been superb these last two games after sitting out Sunday's matchup with the Thunder for maintenance purposes. It's fairly likely that Conley will receive at least another night or two off down the stretch. However, when he does suit up, Conley remains one of the league's top point guards.