Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Big double-double in win

Conley scored a game-high 22 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding 11 assists, four rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 106-103 win over the Pacers.

The double-double was the sixth of the season for the veteran point guard, leaving Conley just two shy of his personal best. He's popped for 20 or more points four times in the last six games, and while the Grizzlies have struggled, Conley is putting together one of the most productive campaigns of his career.