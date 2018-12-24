Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Cleared to play
Conley (hamstring) will take the court Sunday against the Lakers.
Conley was battling a hamstring injury, but he was listed as probable on the injury report and was eventually given the green light. He figures to start and should take on his normal workload in Los Angeles.
