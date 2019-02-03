Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Cleared to play

Conley (knee) will return Sunday against the Knicks, Omari Sankofa of The Athletic reports.

The veteran was held out of Friday's game against Charlotte with a sore knee, but he'll return to the starting five at his regular point guard spot Sunday. In his last game -- Wednesday against Minnesota -- Conley played 42 minutes and finished with 26 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

