Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Cleared to play Friday
Conley (hamstring) will play Friday against the Heat.
Conley is dealing with left hamstring soreness, but will play as expected. He's averaging 17.7 points, 5.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals this month.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Listed as probable for Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Full line in Wednesday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Will play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Questionable with sore hamstring•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Team-high 19 points Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Will play Monday•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...