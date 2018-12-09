Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Cleared to play
Conley (finger) will play Saturday against the Lakers, David Cobb of the Commercial Appeal reports.
Conley is dealing with a sprained finger on his right hand, but it won't keep him from playing Saturday. Over the past nine games, he's averaging 23.2 points, 8.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals.
