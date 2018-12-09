Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Cleared to play

Conley (finger) will play Saturday against the Lakers, David Cobb of the Commercial Appeal reports.

Conley is dealing with a sprained finger on his right hand, but it won't keep him from playing Saturday. Over the past nine games, he's averaging 23.2 points, 8.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

More News
Our Latest Stories