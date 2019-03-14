Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Collects 20 points Wednesday

Conley totaled 20 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 132-111 loss to the Hawks.

Conley was the only starter to even record double-digit points Wednesday night, as this game got out of hand early. He should provide serviceable point and assist totals, given he is the offense for the team at this point.