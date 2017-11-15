Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Doesn't go through shootaround

Conley did not go through morning shootaround and should still be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Eric Hasseltine of the Grizzlies Radio Network reports.

Conley's status likely won't be determined until closer to tipoff. He's been battling an Achilles injury for much of the year, which has been affecting his play. He's shooting just 38.1 percent from the field and 31.2 percent from beyond the arc. If he ends up missing the contest, Mario Chalmers, Andrew Harrison and Tyreke Evans would seemingly be the main beneficiaries.