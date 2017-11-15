Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Doesn't go through shootaround
Conley did not go through morning shootaround and should still be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Eric Hasseltine of the Grizzlies Radio Network reports.
Conley's status likely won't be determined until closer to tipoff. He's been battling an Achilles injury for much of the year, which has been affecting his play. He's shooting just 38.1 percent from the field and 31.2 percent from beyond the arc. If he ends up missing the contest, Mario Chalmers, Andrew Harrison and Tyreke Evans would seemingly be the main beneficiaries.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores 20 points Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Goes for 23 points in win•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores 22 points in victory•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Will play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.