Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Double-digit dimes Friday
Conley had nine points (2-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 107-103 victory over New Orleans.
Conley struggled from the field in Friday's victory, going just 2-of-12 from the floor, finishing with nine points. He salvaged his night with 10 assists but owners would be disappointed on the whole. This was Conley's first game scoring in single-digits in a month and he should be better when the Grizzlies face the Lakers on Saturday.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Fills stat sheet in Wednesday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores team-high 21 points Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Well-rounded line in Tuesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Pours in 30 points Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Game-high 28 points Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores 26 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...