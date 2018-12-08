Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Double-digit dimes Friday

Conley had nine points (2-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 107-103 victory over New Orleans.

Conley struggled from the field in Friday's victory, going just 2-of-12 from the floor, finishing with nine points. He salvaged his night with 10 assists but owners would be disappointed on the whole. This was Conley's first game scoring in single-digits in a month and he should be better when the Grizzlies face the Lakers on Saturday.