Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Double-double in win over Hawks
Conley scored 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding 11 assists and four rebounds in 25 minutes during Friday's 131-117 win over the Hawks.
Both teams emptied their benches in the fourth quarter, otherwise Conley would have produced an even better line against a Hawks defense that offered little resistance. The veteran point guard hasn't played 70 games in a season since 2014-15, but when he's on the court he can still supply solid fantasy value.
