Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Double-doubles in loss Friday

Conley finished with 25 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 9-13 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 112-106 loss to the Clippers.

Conley recovered from a slow start to almost carry the Grizzlies to an improbable victory Friday. Poor shooting cost the Grizzlies in this one as they hit only 37 percent of their field-goal attempts. The outlook for Conley is certainly far from assured but owners should simply hope that he can remain healthy and continue putting up numbers like this on a regular basis.