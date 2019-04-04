Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Doubtful for Friday
Conley (ankle) is considered doubtful for Friday's matchup with the Mavs.
Conley continues to be slowed by an ankle injury, and he appears to be headed for his third straight absence as the Grizzlies limp toward the finish line. Assuming Conley sits, Delon Wright would make another start at point guard.
