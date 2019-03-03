Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Doubtful to play Sunday

Conley is listed as doubtful to Sunday's game against the Thunder with general soreness.

The Grizzlies look as though they are being cautious with one of their franchise building blocks. If Conley isn't able to play, Delon Wright could slide in for the spot start. A final call will be made on Conley closer to tip-off.

