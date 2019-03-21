Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Doubtul Friday vs. Magic

Conley is considered doubtful for Friday's game against Orlando due to general soreness.

Conley hasn't shown signs of injury but has taken a few games off for rest the past several weeks. With Memphis eliminated from playoff contention they have little reason not to rest their star guard for precautionary reasons. Look for Delon Wright and Tyler Dorsey to see some extra minutes if Conley is ultimately held out.

