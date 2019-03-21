Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Doubtul Friday vs. Magic
Conley is considered doubtful for Friday's game against Orlando due to general soreness.
Conley hasn't shown signs of injury but has taken a few games off for rest the past several weeks. With Memphis eliminated from playoff contention they have little reason not to rest their star guard for precautionary reasons. Look for Delon Wright and Tyler Dorsey to see some extra minutes if Conley is ultimately held out.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Leads charge in OT win•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Collects 20 points Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Big double-double in Friday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Explodes for career-best night•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Good to go for Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Officially ruled out•
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.