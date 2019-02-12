Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Downgraded to out
Conley (illness) will not play Tuesday against the Spurs, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
Despite Conley previously being upgraded to available, the veteran point guard will ultimately sit Tuesday's game out. Delon Wright is a strong candidate to take on extra point guard duties.
