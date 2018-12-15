Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Drops team-high 22 points Friday

Conley finished with 22 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, three blocks, and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 100-97 loss to the Heat.

Conley has now scored at least 19 points in three straight games despite a nagging hamstring concern. The playing time suggests the injury is nothing too serious, however, the Grizzlies are on a back-to-back set. Expect him to play Saturday against the Rockets barring any setbacks from tonight's game.