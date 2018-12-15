Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Drops team-high 22 points Friday
Conley finished with 22 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, three blocks, and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 100-97 loss to the Heat.
Conley has now scored at least 19 points in three straight games despite a nagging hamstring concern. The playing time suggests the injury is nothing too serious, however, the Grizzlies are on a back-to-back set. Expect him to play Saturday against the Rockets barring any setbacks from tonight's game.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Listed as probable for Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Full line in Wednesday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Will play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Questionable with sore hamstring•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Team-high 19 points Monday•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...