Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Ending season in street clothes

Conley (ankle) will sit out Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

Conley will finish out the season with six straight absences, marking the fifth consecutive campaign in which he's suited up for 70 games or fewer. Fortunately for the veteran point guard, his sore left ankle is likely only a minor concern heading into the offseason, and an injury he surely would have played through had the Grizzlies been in contention for a playoff spot. Conley should thus enter 2019-20 at full strength, but it remains unclear if he'll still remain with Memphis or head to another organization this summer. The Grizzlies will surely listen to any trade offers on Conley after previously making him available prior to February's trade deadline.