Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Excellent in return to action
Conley (knee) put up 25 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block across 34 minutes Sunday in the Grizzlies' 96-84 win over the Knicks.
Though the Grizzlies have made it known that Conley is available ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, the sore left knee that forced him to sit out Memphis' previous game Friday in Charlotte isn't anything that should impact teams' interest in acquiring him. Conley proved the injury wasn't a concern with a strong outing in his return to action Sunday. With averages of 23.8 points (on 53.1 percent shooting from the field), 7.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 triples and 1.8 steals in 35.8 minutes per game over his last six contests, Conley is peaking at the right time for Memphis.
