Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Explodes for career-best night
Conley scored a career-high 40 points (12-18 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 10-15 FT) while adding four assists, three rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 120-111 win over the Trail Blazers.
Matched up against Damian Lillard, Conley took the other point guard to school as he scored at least 30 points for the second time in his last four games. The 31-year-old is averaging at least 20 points a contest for only the second time in his career, but given the lack of other scoring options on the Grizzlies, Conley could well deliver another huge performance or two before the season is over.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Good to go for Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Officially ruled out•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Doubtful to play Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Productive in loss to Bulls•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores 30 points in Monday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Cleared to play•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...