Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Explodes for career-best night

Conley scored a career-high 40 points (12-18 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 10-15 FT) while adding four assists, three rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 120-111 win over the Trail Blazers.

Matched up against Damian Lillard, Conley took the other point guard to school as he scored at least 30 points for the second time in his last four games. The 31-year-old is averaging at least 20 points a contest for only the second time in his career, but given the lack of other scoring options on the Grizzlies, Conley could well deliver another huge performance or two before the season is over.