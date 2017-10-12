Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Fills up stat sheet Wednesday

Conley provided eight points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 22 minutes in Wednesday's 101-89 preseason loss to the Rockets.

The veteran point guard upped his minutes total once again but continued struggling with his shot, with Wednesday marking his third game in as many exhibitions with sub-40 percent shooting. The 11-year veteran has come up empty on seven attempts from three-point range this preseason as well, but he's been able to offer some decent production on the boards and in assists. Despite some of the aforementioned early difficulties, Conley should once again be an above-average source of all-around production as a focal point of the Grizzlies offense in the coming season.