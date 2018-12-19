Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Full go in morning shootaround
Conley (hamstring) was a full participant during morning shootaround ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Trail Blazers, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.
Conley's questionable tag hasn't been altered, but he noted that he's feeling "better", which is encouraging for his availability. More information may arrive closer to tipoff. If he's out for a second straight contest, Shelvin Mack would presumably draw another start.
