Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Full line in Wednesday's win

Conley collected 23 points (9-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 92-83 win over the Trail Blazers.

Conley had been dealing with a sore hamstring but was able to give it a go, carrying the team offensively with an efficient and well-rounded stat line. He'll now have a day to rest and recover before enduring three games in four nights versus the Heat (Friday), Rockets (Saturday), and Warriors (Monday), after which Conley and company will battle these same Trail Blazers next Wednesday.