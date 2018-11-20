Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Game-high 28 points Monday

Conley tallied 28 points (10-18 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, and two steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 98-88 victory over the Mavericks.

Conley connected on a season-high seven triples Monday, finishing with 28 points, leading the Grizzlies to their 11th victory of the season. Conley has been excellent thus far this season, rewarding those who took a risk on him in their drafts. His 40 percent from the field has been a bit of a negative but his other numbers certainly make up for some of that.