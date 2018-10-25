Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Game-high scoring total in loss
Conley went for 27 points (10-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 36 minutes in the Grizzlies' 97-92 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.
The veteran guard's point total led all scorers and served as just the latest corroboration that he's back to pre-injury form. Conley has upped his scoring totals in each game thus far and is supplementing his offense with solid work on the boards and a a distributor. The 31-year-old has also recorded five steals in four games, affording him the well-rounded fantasy profile that's quickly making him one of the better values at the guard position for those who opted to make an investment after he missed the last 70 games of the 2017-18 campaign due to a heel injury.
