Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Game-time call Wednesday

Conley (thigh) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Golden State.

Conley was ruled out for Monday's clash with Oklahoma City due to a thigh injury, and he's in danger of missing another contest while on the mend. The Grizzlies should have a better idea on his availability following Wednesday morning's shootaround.

