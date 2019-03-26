Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Game-time call Wednesday
Conley (thigh) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Golden State.
Conley was ruled out for Monday's clash with Oklahoma City due to a thigh injury, and he's in danger of missing another contest while on the mend. The Grizzlies should have a better idea on his availability following Wednesday morning's shootaround.
