Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Game-time decision Saturday
Conley (Achilles), despite not being listed on the injury report, is a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Conley was able to go through portions of Friday's practice, though his participation seemingly wasn't decisive enough to rule him in or out in advance. In his absence Wednesday, Tyreke Evans dropped 31 points and four assists across 34 minutes off the pine while Mario Chalmers drew the start at point guard and finished with seven points (3-12 FG), five assists and four steals across 26 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Status to be determined closer to tipoff•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Playing through foot soreness•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Goes 4-of-18 in loss to Charlotte•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores 21 in loss•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...