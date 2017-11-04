Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Game-time decision Saturday

Conley (Achilles), despite not being listed on the injury report, is a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Conley was able to go through portions of Friday's practice, though his participation seemingly wasn't decisive enough to rule him in or out in advance. In his absence Wednesday, Tyreke Evans dropped 31 points and four assists across 34 minutes off the pine while Mario Chalmers drew the start at point guard and finished with seven points (3-12 FG), five assists and four steals across 26 minutes.