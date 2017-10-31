Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Goes 4-of-18 in loss to Charlotte

Conley tallied 16 points (4-18 FG, 0-7 3PT, 8-10 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 115-99 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

Conley has had trouble shooting all season long, as this marks his third-straight game with a shooting percentage below 41 percent. To further that point, Conley is now shooting just 33 percent from the field since the opening game of the season. The assists are a bit discouraging as well, as this is only his second game this season with more than four assists.