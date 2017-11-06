Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Goes for 23 points in win

Conley posted 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, five rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Sunday's 107-102 loss to the Lakers.

Conley played well in the loss, though perhaps the biggest news relating to Conley on Sunday was the attendance of Kanye West, who has called Conley personally, saying he is a huge fan and that he's an underrated point guard. While no one is professing West is an expert, he is definitely correct that Conley often flies under the radar. It's no secret that the Grizzlies run their offense at an almost methodical pace, but it hasn't hampered Conley's output. At 6-4 the Grizzlies have tons of potential but a lot of their future relies on Conley to lead them.