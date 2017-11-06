Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Goes for 23 points in win
Conley posted 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, five rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Sunday's 107-102 loss to the Lakers.
Conley played well in the loss, though perhaps the biggest news relating to Conley on Sunday was the attendance of Kanye West, who has called Conley personally, saying he is a huge fan and that he's an underrated point guard. While no one is professing West is an expert, he is definitely correct that Conley often flies under the radar. It's no secret that the Grizzlies run their offense at an almost methodical pace, but it hasn't hampered Conley's output. At 6-4 the Grizzlies have tons of potential but a lot of their future relies on Conley to lead them.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores 22 points in victory•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Will play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Status to be determined closer to tipoff•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...