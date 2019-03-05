Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Good to go for Tuesday
Conley (general soreness) doesn't appear on the Grizzlies' injury report for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Conley was withheld from the Grizzles' previous game Sunday against the Thunder due to general soreness, but it's likely his absence was for maintenance purposes more than anything in the second half of a back-to-back set. He'll presumably take back his normal post Tuesday as the Grizzlies' starting point guard, resulting in Delon Wright shuffling back to the bench.
