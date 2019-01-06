Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Good to go Saturday
Conley (shoulder) has been cleared to play Saturday against the Spurs, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
As expected, Conley will take the floor despite nursing shoulder soreness. He played 38 minutes Friday against the Nets, posting 31 points, four steals, three boards and two assists.
