Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Good to go vs. Brooklyn
Conley (shoulder) said he'll play in Friday's game against the Nets, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.
Conley dealt with some stiffness in his shoulder during a scoreless outing (0-8 FT) Wednesday night, but the ailment doesn't look to be anything serious. The veteran was able to practice Thursday and should be fine for Friday night.
