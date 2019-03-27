Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Good to go Wednesday
Conley (thigh) will play Wednesday against the Warriors, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
After missing Monday's game against the Thunder due to lingering left thigh soreness, Conley will reportedly return to the court Wednesday. There's no mention of a possible minutes restriction for the veteran guard, so considered him a full go for the matchup against the Warriors.
