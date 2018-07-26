Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Has not progressed to full-contact work

Conley (heel), during Thursday's Team USA camp, remained limited to non-contact work, Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com reports.

Conley had his 2017-18 campaign cut short due to left heel surgery and struggled to be effective in the 12 games he played in, shooting 38.6 percent from the field -- the lowest mark of his 11-year career. The fact that he's still limited to non-contact work isn't exactly encouraging, though there's been no word of any sort of setback that would prevent him from being 100 percent in time for training camp in September.

