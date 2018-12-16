Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Has team-high 22 points Saturday
Conley finished with 22 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, and two rebounds in 37 minutes during Saturday's 105-97 loss to Houston.
Conley, who continues to be bothered by a hamstring concern, scored a team-high 22 points in 37 minutes Saturday. The fact he played 37 minutes in the loss is a good sign moving forward. The Grizzlies will get a night off before traveling to Oakland to face the Warriors. Conley will likely suit up for that one but the situation is worth monitoring in case the injury flares up.
