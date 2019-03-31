Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Heats up in win
Conley delivered 33 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 11-14 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in the Grizzlies' 120-115 win over the Suns on Saturday.
The veteran guard teamed with big man Jonas Valanciunas to combine for more than half (67) of the team's point total. Conley heads into the final few games of the season in the midst of one of his best stretches of the campaign, as he scored 28 points or more in three of the last five games of March and averaged 26.7 on 50.0 percent shooting, including 43.5 percent from three-point range, during the entirety of the month.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Logs 22 points, eight dimes in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Won't play vs. Thunder•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Will be true game-time call•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Questionable for Monday•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.