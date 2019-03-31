Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Heats up in win

Conley delivered 33 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 11-14 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in the Grizzlies' 120-115 win over the Suns on Saturday.

The veteran guard teamed with big man Jonas Valanciunas to combine for more than half (67) of the team's point total. Conley heads into the final few games of the season in the midst of one of his best stretches of the campaign, as he scored 28 points or more in three of the last five games of March and averaged 26.7 on 50.0 percent shooting, including 43.5 percent from three-point range, during the entirety of the month.