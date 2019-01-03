Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Hurts shoulder in scoreless outing

Conley finished with zero points (0-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes Wednesday in the Grizzlies' 101-94 loss to the Pistons. He admitted afterward that his shoulder stiffened up during the contest and required a checkup from the team trainer, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports. "All my strength is good, but it was hard to do anything with my left [hand]," Conley said.

It was a disastrous night all around for the Grizzlies, who took a third straight loss and reportedly had to defuse a postgame altercation in the locker room between Garrett Temple and Omri Casspi, per Shams Charania and Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic. Conley's poor outing and possible injury might have been overshadowed by the scrum between his teammates, but any absence from the star point guard would be quite detrimental to the struggling team. He can tentatively be viewed as questionable for Friday's game against the Nets until the Grizzlies provided an updated injury report.