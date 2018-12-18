Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Inactive Monday

Conley (hamstring) won't play in Monday's tilt with the Warriors.

Conley has been battling through a lingering hamstring issue, and won't take the floor Monday. It's unclear if the injury was aggravated, or if Conley is simply taking an extra day to rehab. Look for more information to come out prior to the Grizzlies next game, Wednesday in Portland.

