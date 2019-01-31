Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Leads all scorers in loss

Conley scored a game-high 26 points (11-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding eight assists, five rebounds and two steals in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 99-97 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

The veteran point guard has scored at least 20 points in six of his last eight games, averaging 21.8 points, 6.9 assists, 3.4 boards, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.6 steals over that stretch. Conley is putting together one of the best seasons of his career, and good health has been a big factor in his performance -- the 31-year-old is on pace to play at least 80 games for the first time since 2012-13.