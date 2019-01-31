Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Leads all scorers in loss
Conley scored a game-high 26 points (11-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding eight assists, five rebounds and two steals in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 99-97 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.
The veteran point guard has scored at least 20 points in six of his last eight games, averaging 21.8 points, 6.9 assists, 3.4 boards, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.6 steals over that stretch. Conley is putting together one of the best seasons of his career, and good health has been a big factor in his performance -- the 31-year-old is on pace to play at least 80 games for the first time since 2012-13.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Another double-double in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Big double-double in win•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores game-high 31 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Near double-double in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Submits strong final line in Houston•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Solid in loss to Heat•
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...