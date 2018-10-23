Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Leads all scorers with 23 points Monday

Conley totaled 23 points (6-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 92-84 victory over the Jazz.

The Grizzlies flourished in what turned out to be a grind-out style of game, led by Conley's 23 points to go with three steals. Bucking the trend of more recent NBA games, this was a tight struggle led by defense and poor efficiency from the field by both teams. Conley may have slipped in a number of drafts this season due in large part to his curious Achilles injury from 2017-18. Those concerns appear to be behind him and he looks set for a nice bounce-back year.