Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Leads charge in OT win
Conley scored a team-high 35 points (12-23 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding eight assists and five rebounds in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 126-125 overtime win over the Rockets.
The veteran point guard is on fire, scoring at least 20 points in six straight games while averaging 29.5 points, 8.3 assists, 4.0 boards and 3.3 three-pointers. The surge has Conley in line for a career-best scoring average, and even with the Grizzlies eliminated from the postseason already, there's no reason to think his workload will be scaled back down the stretch.
