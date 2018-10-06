Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Likely resting Saturday
Conley is out of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pacers are is likely resting.
There hasn't been official confirmation on Conley's status, but he's presumably resting on the second half of a back-to-back set. Shelvin Mack is drawing the start at point guard.
