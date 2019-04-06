Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Listed as doubtful for Sunday

Conley (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against Dallas.

It's likely that Conley will miss his fourth-straight game Sunday. Given that there's just three remaining games in the season, it wouldn't be too surprising if Cpnley's held out for the remainder of the season. If he doesn't play, look for Delon Wright to see another start.

