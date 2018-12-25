Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Listed as probable

Conley (hamstring) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Conley is now three games clear of the left hamstring issue that kept him out of a matchup with the Warriors more than a week ago, but the Grizzlies are still including him on the injury report on what looks to be a precautionary basis. Prior to the holiday, Conley played 35 minutes in a win over the Lakers, finishing with 17 points, eight assists and two steals.

