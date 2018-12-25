Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Listed as probable
Conley (hamstring) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Conley is now three games clear of the left hamstring issue that kept him out of a matchup with the Warriors more than a week ago, but the Grizzlies are still including him on the injury report on what looks to be a precautionary basis. Prior to the holiday, Conley played 35 minutes in a win over the Lakers, finishing with 17 points, eight assists and two steals.
More News
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...