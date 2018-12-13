Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Listed as probable for Friday
Conley (hamstring) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Heat.
Conley is dealing with a sore hamstring, but he played through the issue Wednesday against the Trail Blazers and figures to do so again when the Grizzlies take on Miami on Friday. The point guard compiled 23 points, six rebounds, six assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Wednesday's win. Look for his status to clear up closer to tipoff.
