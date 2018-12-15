Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Listed as probable

Conley (hamstring) is probable for Saturday's game against Houston.

All signs point to Conley playing, but his inclusion on the injury report indicates that he's still dealing with the hamstring soreness that's plagued him over the last several games. Conley played 37 minutes Friday night against Miami, finishing with 22 points, eight assists, three rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

