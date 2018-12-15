Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Listed as probable
Conley (hamstring) is probable for Saturday's game against Houston.
All signs point to Conley playing, but his inclusion on the injury report indicates that he's still dealing with the hamstring soreness that's plagued him over the last several games. Conley played 37 minutes Friday night against Miami, finishing with 22 points, eight assists, three rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Drops team-high 22 points Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Listed as probable for Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Full line in Wednesday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Will play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Questionable with sore hamstring•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...