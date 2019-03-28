Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Logs 22 points, eight dimes in loss
Conley finished with 22 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight assists, and one rebound in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 118-103 loss to the Warriors.
Conley returned to the lineup following a one-game absence due to lingering thigh soreness and lived at the charity stripe in this one. As a result, Conley turned in an efficient scoring performance while taking care of possession (only one turnover). With a back-to-back set on the horizon this weekend (Saturday versus Suns, Sunday versus Clippers), fantasy owners should be sure to check in on Conley's status.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Won't play vs. Thunder•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Will be true game-time call•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Questionable for Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores 23 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.