Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Logs 22 points, eight dimes in loss

Conley finished with 22 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight assists, and one rebound in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 118-103 loss to the Warriors.

Conley returned to the lineup following a one-game absence due to lingering thigh soreness and lived at the charity stripe in this one. As a result, Conley turned in an efficient scoring performance while taking care of possession (only one turnover). With a back-to-back set on the horizon this weekend (Saturday versus Suns, Sunday versus Clippers), fantasy owners should be sure to check in on Conley's status.