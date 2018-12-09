Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Logs mediocre outing in loss
Conley tallied 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four steals, three assists and a rebound across 30 minutes in Saturday's 111-88 loss to the Lakers.
Although Conley collected four steals, it was an otherwise underwhelming outing for the point guard. When your team only shoots 40 percent from the floor and gets out-rebounded 57-36, your players are going to have deflated stat lines regardless of their talent level, so his lukewarm night shouldn't be of much concern.
