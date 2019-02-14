Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Minutes capped in return
Conley (illness) started at point guard and provided 12 points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists and two rebounds in 26 minutes Wednesday in the Grizzlies' 122-110 loss to the Bulls.
Memphis hasn't indicated that Conley will be shut down at any point after the All-Star break even with the team fading from playoff contention, but the veteran seems unlikely to be used as extensively as he was earlier in the season. While Conley should remain a viable starting option most weeks, he's already seen his form tail off since the team dealt away Marc Gasol to the Raptors. Over his last three appearances, Conley is averaging just 12.7 points, 7.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game while shooting 27 percent from the field.
